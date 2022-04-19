Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stryker were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.