Boston Partners Decreases Stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 96.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $765.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. Research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

