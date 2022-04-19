Boston Partners Buys 6,170 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.32% of Argan worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Argan by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 431,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Argan by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

AGX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of AGX opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

