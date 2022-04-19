Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Trading 7% Higher

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 41,508,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 11,848,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRQS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

