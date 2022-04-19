BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Down 0.3%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$21.13 and last traded at C$21.17. Approximately 176,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 253,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th.

