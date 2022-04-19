Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

BPMC stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,530. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $2,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 337.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after buying an additional 216,778 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

