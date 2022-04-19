Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

