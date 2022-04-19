Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.65

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 9771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blucora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $990.93 million, a PE ratio of 147.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Blucora during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blucora by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

