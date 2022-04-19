Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 12,160,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of BLND stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 17,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,316. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,629 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair cut Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

