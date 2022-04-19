Blank Wallet 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.75 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.44 or 0.07456250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.48 or 0.99967780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048922 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.