Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 878,452 shares of company stock valued at $55,879,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.02. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

