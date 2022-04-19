Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.25. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 17,967 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.71 million and a PE ratio of 32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 6,206.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

