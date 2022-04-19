Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.25. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 17,967 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.71 million and a PE ratio of 32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.
About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
