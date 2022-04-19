Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Cap of $617.90 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.28 or 0.00085314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $617.90 million and $7.19 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00385876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006614 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

