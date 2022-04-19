Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Tops $88.99 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $88.99 million and $3.18 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

