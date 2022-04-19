Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $1.98. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 14,866 shares changing hands.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The company has a market cap of $579.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 402.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 74.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 42,250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

