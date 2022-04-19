BinaryX Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $109.34 or 0.00268517 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $221.17 million and approximately $57.02 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006705 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00271070 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

