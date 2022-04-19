Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.72

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €38.72 ($41.63) and last traded at €38.44 ($41.33), with a volume of 128189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €38.18 ($41.05).

Separately, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.83.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.