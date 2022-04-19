Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives $1,575.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,575.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.77) to GBX 1,650 ($21.47) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

BYLOF opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

