Big Digital Shares Price Down 4.3% This Week (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a total market cap of $141,935.83 and approximately $3,691.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Big Digital Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.30 or 0.07480160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,865.58 or 1.00147933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Big Digital Shares Coin Profile

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Big Digital Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Digital Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Digital Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Digital Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Digital Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Digital Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.