Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $402,911,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,484,000 after buying an additional 292,857 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

