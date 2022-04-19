Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $331.67. 8,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,605. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.98 and a 200-day moving average of $359.22. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $299.68 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.54.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

