Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 675 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $2,042,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.39.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,944,980.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 630,624 shares of company stock valued at $68,910,367 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,469. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

