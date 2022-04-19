Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. 15,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,170. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92.

