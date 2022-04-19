Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $11,860,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $5.27 on Tuesday, hitting $136.90. 368,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $216.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

