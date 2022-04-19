Barclays Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $35.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

CTRA opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

