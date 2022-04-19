Banano (BAN) Market Cap Reaches $21.28 Million

Banano (BAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $21.28 million and approximately $77,582.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001882 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,445,854 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

