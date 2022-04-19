Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $94.19, but opened at $91.03. Badger Meter shares last traded at $88.79, with a volume of 952 shares traded.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Badger Meter by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 207.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.52.

About Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.