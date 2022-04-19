B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $45,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,635 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,349,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $11,614,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,129,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,585 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 261,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,402,776. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

