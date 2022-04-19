B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.23 and last traded at $61.13. 2,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 274,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 25.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 133,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $161,071.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,351,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

