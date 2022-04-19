Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,563,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2,320.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 81,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,063,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 4,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

