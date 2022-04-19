AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.40. 381,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,157. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in AXIS Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in AXIS Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,094,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AXIS Capital by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.