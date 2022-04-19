Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

AVNW opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $384.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.88. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

