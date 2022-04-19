Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $604.22 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $79.46 or 0.00192269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion and approximately $604.22 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00040971 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.00391854 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 268,291,159 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

