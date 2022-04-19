Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,364,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Autoscope Technologies ( NASDAQ:AATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 17.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

