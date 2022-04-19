Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 210,291 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 469,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 288,811 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 334,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 160,870 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEAC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

