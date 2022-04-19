Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,194. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.