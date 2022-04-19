AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $59.61. Approximately 1,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Get AtriCure alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AtriCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.