Atria Investments LLC Sells 96,713 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,713 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 365,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of HYLS stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.
