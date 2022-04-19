Atria Investments LLC Purchases 15,523 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 1.12% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $21.03.

