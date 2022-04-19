Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $135.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average of $118.88.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.