Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX opened at $212.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.30. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.50 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

