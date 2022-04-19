Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

XHB stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

