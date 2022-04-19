Atria Investments LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $395.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.78 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.37 and its 200-day moving average is $405.39.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

