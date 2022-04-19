Atria Investments LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $211.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.63 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

