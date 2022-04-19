Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after acquiring an additional 986,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after acquiring an additional 787,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,145,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

BDX opened at $260.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.88.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

