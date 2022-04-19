Atria Investments LLC Buys 128 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $209.67 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $146.52 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.