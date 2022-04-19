Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,278 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

