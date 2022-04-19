Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,161 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

