AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($149.62) to £120 ($156.13) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,669.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

