Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 953,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,538,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,498,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,749,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,625,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.68. 6,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.33. Assurant has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $190.92.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

